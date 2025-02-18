Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.46.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.44 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

