Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 151.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after purchasing an additional 307,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 156,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $363,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,342.40. The trade was a 12.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. This represents a 15.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,315,082 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.