Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $67,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 321,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 182,644 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 338,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 40,570 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.