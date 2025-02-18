Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

