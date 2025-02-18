Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after acquiring an additional 411,109 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,022 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.59.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $7,107,506.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,289.82. This trade represents a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,832 shares of company stock worth $37,787,297. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

