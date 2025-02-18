Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 88 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after purchasing an additional 124,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average of $140.55. The company has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

