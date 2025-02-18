Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,268 Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,986,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after buying an additional 27,174 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 4th quarter worth $441,000.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Price Performance

IETC stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.88 million, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.