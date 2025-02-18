MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $86.28 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MFIC opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.48. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

