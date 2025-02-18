MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $337.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.