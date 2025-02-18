Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 1,559,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,905,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Metals One Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of £958,460.53 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.51.

About Metals One

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

