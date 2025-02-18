LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of LPL Financial worth $62,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $373.98 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

