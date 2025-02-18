Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01.

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $244,842.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,691.39. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Lamattina sold 2,406 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $297,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,529.75. This represents a 7.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

