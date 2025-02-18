Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 200.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

RTO opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

