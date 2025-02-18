Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% during the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680,598 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,461,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,600,000 after buying an additional 805,525 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 765,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after buying an additional 745,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after acquiring an additional 444,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $18,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

