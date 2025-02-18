Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $312,000 in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 151,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $991.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.