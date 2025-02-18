Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 750,073 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19,764.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,130,000 after purchasing an additional 681,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,946 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

