Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,724 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $107,166,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,012,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,618,000 after purchasing an additional 307,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,814,000 after purchasing an additional 305,921 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13,334.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 281,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after buying an additional 279,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.87.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

