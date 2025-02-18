Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.