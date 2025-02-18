KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 39,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 63,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

