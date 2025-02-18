Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average is $117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

