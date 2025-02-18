Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.18% of Universal Display worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Universal Display by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Display by 217.4% in the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 385.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $140.17 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.57.

Read Our Latest Report on OLED

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.