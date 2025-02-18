Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.19% of Hamilton Lane worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at about $9,587,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 863,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 141.6% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $156.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.91. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.42 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

