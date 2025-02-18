Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 5,578 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of T opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.50%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

