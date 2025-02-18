Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $121,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,085.25. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE KGS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.22. 729,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,178. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 565.54%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

