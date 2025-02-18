Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 484,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the third quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 78.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.24. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $24.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

