Key Financial Inc Sells 739 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Key Financial Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 819,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

