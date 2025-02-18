Key Financial Inc Sells 525,646 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Key Financial Inc reduced its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,646 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.64% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,468,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

