Key Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 1.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $22.34.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
