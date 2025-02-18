Kestra Investment Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kestra Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.47.

TRV stock opened at $238.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.76 and its 200-day moving average is $240.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

