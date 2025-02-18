Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $228.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.49.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

