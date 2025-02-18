Kestra Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,469.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FELG stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

