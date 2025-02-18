Kestra Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $38,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

