Kestra Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,189,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 905,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 321,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 643,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

HYD stock opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2067 per share. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.