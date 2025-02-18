JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA) Stake Lowered by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of JVSPAC Acquisition worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in JVSPAC Acquisition by 219.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 929,938 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 392,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 284,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 351,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 101,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JVSPAC Acquisition by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter.

JVSPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ JVSA opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

JVSPAC Acquisition Profile

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

