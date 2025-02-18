Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Cut by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 52,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,113,772 shares of company stock valued at $95,772,462. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

