JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $151.76 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

