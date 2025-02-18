JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

