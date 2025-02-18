JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

