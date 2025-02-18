JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $523.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $481.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

