JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after acquiring an additional 747,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,596,000 after acquiring an additional 626,427 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,487,000 after acquiring an additional 368,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,611,127.10. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $516,611.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,050.96. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

