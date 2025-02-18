JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4,321.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Fortive by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

