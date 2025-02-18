J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ED opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.