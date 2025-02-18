J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,815 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 796,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after buying an additional 115,081 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

NYSE:ET opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

