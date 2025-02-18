J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,115 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,039 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 91,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 159,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

