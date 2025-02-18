J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FDIS stock opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $104.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

