J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 61,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 21,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

