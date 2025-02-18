J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 241.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 211,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 140,785 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

