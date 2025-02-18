iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,007 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $15,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,676,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after buying an additional 999,068 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,747,000 after purchasing an additional 151,847 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,479,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,847,000 after buying an additional 241,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,197,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 113,938 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

