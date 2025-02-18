iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after buying an additional 4,348,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 392,667 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.18.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.