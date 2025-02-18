iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,314,000 after buying an additional 47,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,523 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,048,000 after acquiring an additional 365,602 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 717,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 687,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,135,000 after purchasing an additional 319,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

